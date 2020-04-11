Arizonans vote on Prop. 208, Invest in Ed initiative to fund public education

Voters in Arizona will decide whether a tax increase will be placed on the top 1% of earners in the state to fund public education.

PHOENIX — Voters in Arizona will decide Tuesday night whether a tax increase will be placed on the top 1% of earners in the state to fund public education through Proposition 208, also known as the Invest in Education Act.

The measure is proposing a 3.5% tax “surcharge” to be added on individual earnings above $250,000 and joint earnings above $500,000, with the revenue from the increase fully going towards funding Arizona public schools.

The increase would raise the maximum income tax rate for high earners to 8%.

The initiative was created by Invest in Education Political Action Committee (PAC) in order to economically assist public schooling in the state, which ranks near the bottom nationally when it comes to education. The PAC has received over $4.67 million in contributions.

Amber Gould, a high school teacher at Glendale Union High School District and the Arizona director of the National Education Association, is chairperson of the Invest in Education PAC.

Opponents of the proposition argue that the proposition would hurt small businesses economically, while supporters deny this, saying that the tax would only affect the highest-earning individuals while boosting pay for teachers, classroom support staff and school support staff.

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona chapter of the Commercial Real Estate Development Association have been vocal in their opposition of the proposition.

You can read more about Prop. 208 and Prop. 207, the initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana, in the Arizona Secretary of State's "What's On My Ballot" pamphlet.

