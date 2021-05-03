Arizonans required to show proof of job search for unemployment benefits under new Gov. Ducey executive order

The move is to "meet the growing job demand" and "support employers," the governor's office said in a press release.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizonans who are receiving unemployment benefits must now provide proof they are actively looking for work to continue receiving those benefits under a new executive order issued by Governor Doug Ducey on Monday.

The Arizona Department of Economic Security will begin enforcing the requirement on May 23.

"Arizona’s labor force currently is 100.09 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, with more people employed in Arizona than before the pandemic," the governor's office said in a press release.

"However, many businesses are struggling to fill positions, especially those in the restaurant and hospitality sectors. The Governor’s Executive Order aims to help fill these spots and promote continued job growth."

Today’s Order rescinds a March 2020 Executive Order that waived the requirement that an individual receiving employment benefits must be actively looking for work in order to receive the benefits. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 3, 2021

Residents in Arizona previously had to provide proof they were searching for a job, but the requirement was waived by the governor in an executive order issued in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The governor waived the requirement previously in order to expand unemployment insurance to ensure those who are out of work or facing economic hardship because of COVID-19 had access to those benefits.

The new executive order referenced an economic report in March from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity which showed that 16,000 jobs have been created in the state.

"Unemployment benefits are still available to Arizonans who need them, but now that plenty of jobs are available, those receiving the benefits should be actively looking for work," the governor said in a press release.

See the full text of the new executive order here.

