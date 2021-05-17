Arizona Republican State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announces 2022 bid for governor

"Stop the attacks on our state by the socialist agenda and stand with me," Yee said in her announcement.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced she will be running for governor in 2022.

The announcement, posted to Yee's Twitter account Monday morning, included a video where she outlined what her campaign will be focusing on.

A focus on Arizona's border with Mexico was the first point made in the candidate's video, with a nod to former President Donald Trump who Yee has been an outspoken supporter of in the past.

"As your Governor, I'll continue President Trump's fight to secure our southern border," Yee said in the video. "Washington is simply not going to protect Arizona."

Yee campaigned heavily for President Trump in the months leading up to the 2020 election. Yee declined written and on-camera interviews from 12 News to publicly discuss the presidential election results in Arizona or the U.S. amid ongoing false claims the election was “stolen.”

The candidate also echoed Trump's "America First" economic policy in her campaign announcement, vaguely citing "socialist" policies in California.

"Our way of life is under attack by the corrupt press, reckless corporate leaders, and politicians who put socialist ideals over people," Yee said.

Yee has served as the state's treasurer since 2018, and served as the state's senate majority leader from 2017 to 2019. Yee is the first Asian American elected to a statewide office in Arizona’s history and the first Chinese American Republican woman to win a major statewide office in the history of the United States.

She is currently the leader of both the Arizona Board of Investment and State Loan Commission and the state's Financial Literacy Task Force. Yee is also a member of the State Land Selection Board.

Yee is a graduate of Pepperdine University where she earned degrees in English and Political Science and she holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Arizona State University.

12 News on YouTube