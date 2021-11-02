Arizona Supreme Court rules Legislature illegally passed ban on mask mandates

High court issued the ruling just two hours after hearing arguments. Decision means schools and cities can continue to mandate face masks or other COVID protocols

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that the state Legislature illegally passed a ban on mask mandates and other COVID-19 protocols by adding a series of measures in unrelated budget bills.

The decision was made in just two hours after the high court heard arguments in the state's appeal.

The brief order, signed by Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, said an opinion would be released "in due course."

The landmark decision has both short- and long-term impacts:

-State laws banning COVID-19 mandates by schools, universities and governments remain on hold.

-The ruling appears to nullify several controversial bills that have nothing to do with spending but were stuffed into this year's state budget. Among them: a ban on mandatory COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including the use of face coverings; limits on the Democratic secretary of state's powers; and restrictions on what schools can teach about race.

-In the long term, the ruling could bring to an end the Legislature's way of getting things done. The lawsuit took aim at the practice of "logrolling" - trading votes on a budget in exchange for a lawmaker's pet piece of legislation that may have nothing to do with a budget.

In affirming the lower court ruling, the Supreme Court agreed that the practice of stuffing budget bills with unrelated policy legislation violated the state Constitution's "single-subject rule" for bills.

The court's ultimate ruling remains unknown. During Tuesday's hearing, the justices pressed both sides for their ideas on how the court should structure a ruling.

The state's lawyers, from Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office, have argued the court should pre-empt budget stuffing by future Legislatures, while allowing the current budget bills to stand.

The plaintiffs, a group of education and children's advocates, have asked the court to toss out entire bills.

The legal battle against the mandate ban started in early August

The Phoenix Union High School District, located in an area with high transmission of the COVID-19 virus, imposed mask mandate as school resumed.

The district's attorneys saw what many others didn't: The mandate ban wouldn't become law until the end of September. The district could legally enforce a mask requirement.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper blocked the law from taking effect at the end of September. Now, it appears, the ban won't become law for the foreseeable future.

Please see the statement below regarding the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/b2QK1tyalf — PXU (@PhoenixUnion) November 2, 2021

Arizona Politics