CyberNinjas says it needs 30 days to release audit records after Arizona Supreme Court ruling

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected the state Senate's effort to keep records of its ongoing review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County secret. But the company holding the records say they need more time to be able to produce them.
The high court without comment rejected the appeal filed after lower courts ruled the documents held by the contractor conducting the review are public records.
The audit's lead contractor, a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called CyberNinjas, said it would need "maybe 30 days" in order to overturn the documents.
The watchdog group American Oversight sued in an effort to bring more transparency to the so-called election audit prompted by former President Donald Trump's loss in Arizona.
It's not clear when the records will be released.
Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this article.
