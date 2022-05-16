Arizona state senator seeks ethics inquiry against Democrat Juan Mendez

State Sen. T.J. Shope called for an ethics inquiry this week against Juan Mendez, accusing the Democratic senator of "excessive absences".

PHOENIX — In the wake of an ethics inquiry into Sen. Wendy Rogers for her comments about the Buffalo massacre, Sen. T.J. Shope, R-8, is looking to open another inquiry.

On Thursday, Shope filed a letter to Sen. Sine Kerr, chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee, against Sen. Juan Mendez, D-26, regarding the lawmaker's "excessive absences."

In a press release, Shope accused Mendez of "taking advantage of the system" and "collecting a legislative salary of $24,000 on top of more than $4,000 so far in per diem payments."

Shope said this happened while Mendez has been away from the Senate for "63 days and counting."

Under Arizona law, a member of the Senate can miss up to three consecutive months before their office is considered vacant. Shope, in his letter, says he wants to change that.

Mendez, who currently represents Legislative District 26, has not given a response at this time.

The Democrat was granted an excused absence earlier this year after his wife, state Rep. Athena Salman, gave birth to the couple's child. Both lawmakers were wary of exposing their newborn baby to the coronavirus and opted to stay out of the Capitol, according to the Arizona Republic.

This is a developing story, so stay with us at 12 News for more.

