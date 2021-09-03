Arizona Senate votes to require ID with mailed ballot

The measure approved Monday is one of the most controversial of dozens of election bills introduced this year in Arizona.

PHOENIX — Republicans in the Arizona Senate have voted to require voters to include identification paperwork with their mailed ballots.

Republicans say they’re trying to ensure secure elections and address concerns from their constituents over the accuracy of the count.

Democrats say the measure would disenfranchise some voters who fail to include the correct ID.