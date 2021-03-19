Arizona Senate to hand-count 2.1 million Maricopa ballots

Senate Republicans won a court order on Feb. 26 granting the Senate access to the ballots and tabulation machines.

PHOENIX — Republicans who control the Arizona Senate now say they intend to do a complete recount of 2.1 million ballots in the state’s most populous county to ensure that President Joe Biden’s November win was legitimate.

Senate President Karen Fann had been pushing for a “full forensic audit” of Maricopa County’s election results and announced the recount plan Thursday.

