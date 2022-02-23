Arizona Senate passes Democrats bill creating low-income tax credit

The proposed $74 million plan would award the average Arizona family $128 per year.

PHOENIX — A Democratic proposal that creates a new tax credit for working low-income Arizonans has passed the Arizona Senate.

The proposal from Democratic Sen. Sean Bowie drew support from 10 of 16 Senate Republicans and all 11 Democrats voting on Wednesday.

Ducey included the tax credit in last month’s executive budget proposal. It was the first time in his eight years of pushing tax cuts that he pitched a benefit targeted at low-income Arizonans.

The $74 million plan would award the average family $128 per year. A family with three children would get more than $300 a year. The measure now heads to the House for consideration.

The Earned Income Tax Credit proposal mirrors the federal credit, which provides refunds to the working poor. The proposal would benefit about 577,000 taxpayers, according to the governor's office.

I had two bills pass the Senate today, but the one I'm the most proud of is #SB1018, which would create an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) that would help hundreds of thousands of working Arizona families. Thank you to my colleagues for the strong bipartisan support! pic.twitter.com/AI5oCsucys — Sen. Sean Bowie (@seanbowie) February 23, 2022

Arizona Politics

Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.