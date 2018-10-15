PHOENIX — Two Arizona congresswomen are facing off in the only debate in the race for the state's open senate seat.

Republican Martha McSally and Democrat Kyrsten Sinema will confront each other at 6 p.m. Monday.

The race for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

McSally is a former fighter pilot and onetime Trump critic who now supports the president.

Sinema is a onetime Green Party activist turned centrist Democrat trying to convince voters she's a nonpartisan problem-solver.

Sinema and her allies have pounded McSally for supporting Republicans' attempts to repeal President Obama's health care law.

McSally and her supporters have slammed Sinema for anti-war protests in 2002 and 2003 and for previous critical statements about Arizona's conservative-leaning politics.

