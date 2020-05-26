x
Skip Navigation

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

politics

Arizona Senate adjourns without taking up coronavirus bills

The 16-14 vote officially ended a 2020 legislative session that had been halted in March.
Credit: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
Sen. Lela Alston, right, D-Phoenix, talks with Senate Minority Leader David Bradley, left, D-Tucson, after the Arizona Senate voted to adjourn the legislative session Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Phoenix. The Arizona Senate's plan to pass a series of House bills and possibly consider two pieces of coronavirus-related legislation were upended Tuesday when a majority of members quickly voted to adjourn for the year in a 16-14 vote, with three Republicans joining the Democrats for the majority.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate’s plan to pass a series of House bills and possibly consider two pieces of coronavirus-related legislation have been upended. It happened Tuesday when a majority of members abruptly voted to adjourn. 

The 16-14 vote officially ended a 2020 legislative session that had been halted in March because of the pandemic. 

RELATED: Funding for a Tonto Creek bridge in limbo

Lawmakers are expected to be called back to work by Gov. Doug Ducey in special sessions for virus-related issues. 

The adjournment stalled plans for a bill that business interests are demanding to give them sweeping immunity from liability from people infected with the virus on the premises of the businesses.

RELATED: Safety tips to consider when returning to restaurants

MORE: Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on May 26