Arizona Secretary of State claims she's received death threats after audit criticism

In a tweet on Thursday, Katie Hobbs said that she has gotten phone threats and was chased outside of her office.

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs claims she has been the target of death threats following her criticism of the Republican-led election audit.

On Wednesday, Hobbs sent a letter to audit liaison Ken Bennett detailing concerns about the process and warning him to work in compliance with state laws.

In a tweet, Hobbs said that a man called her office saying that she deserved to die and asked what she was wearing to better identify her.

According to the same tweet, the threat was just one of "at least three."

Earlier today a man called my office saying I deserve to die and wanting to know “what she is wearing so she’ll be easy to get.” It was one of at least three such threats today.



Then a man who I’ve never seen before chased me and my staffer outside of our office. https://t.co/kKoc3g02Io — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) May 7, 2021

Hobbs and a member of her staff were also allegedly chased outside of their office by a supposed journalist who demanded answers for her criticism of the audit.

In another tweet, Hobbs said, "The Arizona Audit and its far-right allies know their rhetoric will lead to this. They are complicit."

The @ArizonaAudit and its far-right allies know their rhetoric will lead to this. They are complicit. — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) May 7, 2021

Hobbs was the target of similar threats to herself and her family following the election in November when protestors gathered outside of her home.

The day before that, she was threatened on the Parler app for one of her tweets shared years earlier.