PHOENIX - The Arizona Republican Party is beginning a grassroots effort to recruit Latino voters. “Latinos for Trump,” is the rallying cry Republicans are pushing at a meeting inside their headquarters on Thursday.

Some 60 people of all ages and races showed up to hear how the party is going to change the narrative in Arizona’s Latino community.

Monica Yellin is a Phoenician on the Trump Latino Advisory Board, and she said Latinos should do their research.

“I see more and more Latinos understanding that our conservative values align with the president. As you know, Latinos are religious. We have family values, we are pro-life, which the president is pro-life,” Yellin said.

Yellin believes attacks from the left and other places are damaging President Trump’s message.

“We want them to understand because, unfortunately, some people talk about president in a negative way,” Yellin said.

The Democratic Party isn’t surprised at all by this effort. Alejandro Chavez is a Latino activist and Democrat in Phoenix.

“Republicans for Trump—this is going to be a constant tactic that the GOP nationally and statewide will be using. This nothing new. We know that people come to our doors when they want something—when they want a vote, when they want a dollar. But the rest of the time, nowhere to be found," he said.

Yellin however, said the Latino community should push aside all bias and look at the issues.

“We like to work and we like to contribute to society, and that is what the president is saying,” Yellin said.

The Democratic Party in Phoenix is also planning similar meetings over the coming weeks. These efforts are nothing new in politics, but it does begin a long battle for precious votes in 2020, just over a year away.