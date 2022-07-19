Republican Speaker Rusty Bowers censured by Arizona GOP

The move comes after Bowers testified before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Arizona GOP Executive Committee formally censured Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers Tuesday night, saying "he is no longer a Republican in good standing."

In a tweet Tuesday night, Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward cited numerous reasons for the censure, including:

Bowers' support of a bill giving tax-payer-funded in-state tuition to "illegal aliens" at state universities.

His support of a billion-dollar education spending bill.

His opposition to a bill stating only two genders should be named on government documents, and

His sponsoring of a bill that makes sexual orientation and gender identity a protected class.

Ward went on to say that Bowers has not been forthright in his interactions with others in legislative leadership and, in doing so, has lost the confidence of the majority of the Republican Party of Arizona.

The @AZGOP Executive Committee formally censured Rusty Bowers tonight— he is no longer a Republican in good standing & we call on Republicans to replace him at the ballot box in the August primary. Full press release from AZGOP coming soon. — Dr. Kelli Ward 🇺🇸 (@kelliwardaz) July 20, 2022

The move comes after Bowers, along with other state election officials, testified before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection where Trump backers tried to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory.

Bowers was questioned about a phone call from Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani in the weeks after the November 2020 election where Giuliani floated a proposal to replace Arizona's Biden electors by having the state's Legislature instead choose those committed to voting for Trump.

Bowers refused, saying the scheme was illegal and unconstitutional. In an interview last year, he said he told the president he would not break the law to help him gain the presidency.

Bowers revealed a second call from Trump, saying the president phoned again on Dec. 4, 2020, but did not pressure him. He said Trump mainly made small talk, asking about his family and the upcoming holidays.

“But then he said, ‘I want to call you to tell you that I remember what you said the first time.’” Bowers said. “And I’m presuming it was about when I told him I wouldn’t. That I supported him, I walked for him, I campaigned with him. But I wouldn’t do anything illegal for him.”

Bowers said efforts by Trump's backers have harmed the nation, undercut trust in elections and the right of people to vote their conscience.

“I just think it is horrendous. It’s terrible,” Bowers said. “The result of throwing the pebble in the pond, the reverberations across the pond, have, I think, been very destructive.”

Bowers was one of five recipients of this year's John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award for his refusal to consider overturning the 2020 election results despite pressure from Trump and his supporters.

But while Bowers said the efforts by Giuliani and other Trump backers have been hurtful, he does not levy any criticism on Trump directly and would support him if he were on the ballot.

“If he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden, I’d vote for him again,” Bowers said. “Simply because what he did the first time, before COVID, was so good for the county. In my view it was great.”

Less severe than expulsion, censure does not remove a senator from office. It is a formal statement of disapproval, according to the U.S. Senate.

Bowers is running for state senate, but told NBC News it would be a miracle if he wins his seat.

>> Download the 12 News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Sunday Square Off