'Looking for the beauty': Arizona Republic photojournalist who documented the lives of migrants dies

Nick Oza was injured in a car accident in early September. Friends and colleagues remember Pulitzer-winning photographer as a man who could connect with anyone

PHOENIX — Arizona Republic photojournalist Nick Oza, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, died this week of injuries he suffered in a car accident earlier in September. He was 57.

Colleagues and friends say Oza had a rare gift for connecting with people, in particular the subjects of his photographs.

On social media, members of Congress, community leaders and photojournalists around the country posted their memories of Oza.

It’s been more than a decade where I have seen Nick capture the human spirit through his eyes. Today, I have a heavy heart, yet a smile comes to my face remembering Nick taking a bus to D.C. with us for over 40+ hours. pic.twitter.com/34KRUf0u7k — Reyna Montoya (@ReynaEMontoya) September 29, 2021

So saddened to hear this. Nick Oza was a really gifted photojournalist, and I always enjoyed working with him. My condolences to his loved ones and @azcentral colleagues.https://t.co/2GGsLbZHVA — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) September 29, 2021

Oza's accident occurred when he was heading to Tolleson High School to shoot a docuseries about the school's football team.

Nick Oza was working on a docuseries about @TTownFball when he was involved in a car crash that eventually took his life. The team honored him this morning. @BeyondtheGridAZ @azcsports @ArizonaAIA @CoachWellbrock pic.twitter.com/Zya6EG7xb5 — Cheryl Evans (@photoevans) September 29, 2021

"I almost get chills thinking about his photography," said Oza's longtime reporting partner, the Republic's Daniel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and Oza traveled together across the United States through Mexico and Central America.

During their reporting trips, "we saw horrible things," Gonzalez said. "Extreme poverty, death, despair, agony, anguish."

"Nick was always looking for something that didn't just capture the emotion," Gonzalez said, "but the beauty of that scene."

Gonzalez, the paper's immigration reporter at the time, said Oza sought him out in the newsroom because of an interest in immigration and Mexico. Their partnership would last for several years.

Their first story together required a trip on an all-night bus from Phoenix to Mexico.

"That's where we really got to know each other," Gonzalez said. "I saw right away that Nick was a really fun person to hang around with, really easygoing and really great with people."

Oza was a naturalized citizen from Mumbai, India, who came to the U.S. to study at the age of 24.

"A lot of times when we were traveling, he'd be in the back seat, and I'd hear him speaking Gujarati, which was his language," Gonzalez said. "He'd be on FaceTime talking to his brother or his dad. That's how close they were."

Joshua Lott, a Washington Post photojournalist, is celebrating one year on the job. But it's bittersweet. Oza was at Lott's Chicago apartment last year when Lott had his telephone job interview with the Post.

"Don't worry, don't worry, you got this, you got this," Oza told him before the interview.

A little later Oza was walking around the apartment with "a big thing of sage," Lott said. "He walks around me, he walks into the other room, comes back out and goes, 'Just relax.'"

Lott said photojournalists around the country were inspired by Oza's story.

"He came here from India and he strived to get ahead," Lott said. "He pushed and pushed and pushed to be something here, and he did."

Oza is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn, and a daughter, and his large family in India.

There's no word yet on services or a memorial.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to benefit Oza's family.

