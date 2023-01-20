Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego expected to announce run for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's seat in 2024

The news comes just over a month after Sinema announced she was leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is expected to announce Monday that he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2024, 12News has learned.

The long-awaited announcement by the five-term Phoenix congressman puts him on a potential collision course with independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a three-way general election in November 2024.

Sinema changed her party registration from Democratic to independent in December.

The former Democratic state lawmaker and member of Congress said she “never really fit into a box of any political party.”

Sinema's support for the filibuster in the Senate and disdain for Democratic priorities enraged the party base in Arizona. Recent polling showed she is one of the most unpopular senators in the country.

At the same time, Sinema has had a hand in most, if not all, of the Biden Administration's significant legislative achievements.

Sinema hasn't said whether she will run for re-election in 2024, but she has set up a campaign account for a Senate race.

In an interview Friday on KTAR radio's "Mike Broomhead Show," Sinema didn't respond directly to the news that Gallego was running.

"A never-ending focus on campaign politics is why so many people hate politics," Sinema told fill-in host and former Republican Congressman Matt Salmon.

"We just got through a really grueling election cycle, and I think most Arizonans want a break."

Gallego is a Marine veteran of Iraq anchored in the Democratic Party's progressive wing. In recent years he's carved out a niche in foreign affairs.

He got his start in politics as an organizer in the 2000s.

Gallego and Sinema clashed early on in their political careers over a statewide initiative that would have banned same-sex marriage.

After historic U.S. Senate victories for Arizona Democrats in three consecutive election cycles, the Gallego-Sinema rift threatens to hand the Senate seat back to a Republican in 2024.

No Republican candidates have announced an intention to run.

The U.S. Senate primary is 19 months away, in August 2024.

