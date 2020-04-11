Arizonans vote on Prop. 207 to legalize recreational marijuana in 2020 election

Arizonans will decide whether recreational marijuana will be legalized in the state through Proposition 207.

PHOENIX — Arizonans will decide on Tuesday whether recreational marijuana will be legalized in the state through Proposition 207, also known as the Smart and Safe Act.

The measure will look to decriminalize the possession and recreational use of marijuana for anyone over the age of 21 years old in the state.

You can see the results for Proposition 207 below:

Prop. 207 is an updated version of Proposition 205, a proposition which also looked to legalize recreational marijuana, that appeared on the Arizona ballot in 2016. Voters in the state narrowly rejected the initiative in 2016 with 51.3% of voters that voted no.

Only two of Arizona’s 15 counties supported the proposition in 2016. It lost in Maricopa County by two points.

The initiative was placed on the 2020 ballot in Arizona after it survived a legal challenge from the Arizonans For Health and Public Safety Political Action Committee (PAC) in the Arizona Supreme Court on Aug. 20, when the high court issued a unanimous rejection of the opponents’ appeal.

The proposition was created and supported by the Smart and Safe Arizona Political Action Committee, which had received over $3.47 million in contributions.

More 12 News coverage of Election Day:

The proposition was opposed by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizonans For Health and Public Safety PAC, which received $142,065 in contributions.

You can read more about Prop. 208 and Prop. 207, the initiative that would legalize recreational marijuana, in the Arizona Secretary of State's "What's On My Ballot" pamphlet.

Results are not made official on Election Night. 12 News will primarily use NBC News as our guiding source in reporting results for the presidential election and all other races. We will use The Associated Press in some situations.