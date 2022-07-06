Arizona prisoner asks Supreme Court to delay his execution

Frank Atwood's last chance to stave off his execution is an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLORENCE, Arizona — An Arizona prisoner has made a last-minute request to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution scheduled Wednesday for his murder conviction in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl.

Frank Atwood made the request Tuesday after a lower court rejected his arguments that the execution should be called off because his degenerative spinal condition would make it excruciatingly painful for him to be strapped to the gurney he will lie on to receive the injection.

He is scheduled to die at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Florence State Prison.

Atwood’s attorneys argued that the aggravating factor that made his crime eligible for the death penalty was invalidly applied.

Atwood is scheduled to be lethally injected for his conviction in the killing of Vicki Hoskinson.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.