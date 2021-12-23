Arizona Sen. Peshlakai resigns, moves to Interior Department

Peshlakai resigned while midway through her third two-year term in Senate. She previously served in the state House.

PHOENIX — The first Native American woman elected to Arizona’s Senate has resigned to take a position with the U.S. Department of the Interior, led by Secretary Deb Haaland.

Democratic state Sen. Jamescita Mae Peshlakai said in her resignation letter Wednesday that she will “be more impactful for all of the western United States” in her new role.

She will begin in President Joe Biden’s administration next year. Details about her new role were not immediately made public.

Her district includes much of northern and eastern Arizona, including the Navajo Nation.

Arizona Politics