New census data reveals Arizona is not gaining a congressional seat

ARIZONA, USA — The United States Census Bureau is releasing the first round of data in the 2020 Census Population Counts on Monday, including state population totals and the congressional apportionment for each state..
Arizona did not have enough of a population increase to gain a congressional seat, bureau representatives said during a press conference.
The bureau has not yet released specific population data. Representatives said the first round of data will be released once the press conference is over.
The states that are gaining seats due to population include Texas, Colorado, Florida,
Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon. Texas is gaining two seats while the other states are gaining one.
The states that are losing seats include California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The states will each lose one seat.
This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.
12 News on YouTube
Track all of our current updates with Arizona politics on our 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe for updates on all of our new uploads.