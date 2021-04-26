New census data reveals Arizona is not gaining a congressional seat

Arizona has seen a large increase in population over the past decade, but not enough to add a congressional seat, according to the U.S. Census.

ARIZONA, USA — The United States Census Bureau is releasing the first round of data in the 2020 Census Population Counts on Monday, including state population totals and the congressional apportionment for each state..

Arizona did not have enough of a population increase to gain a congressional seat, bureau representatives said during a press conference.

The bureau has not yet released specific population data. Representatives said the first round of data will be released once the press conference is over.

The states that are gaining seats due to population include Texas, Colorado, Florida,

Montana, North Carolina, and Oregon. Texas is gaining two seats while the other states are gaining one.

The states that are losing seats include California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The states will each lose one seat.

