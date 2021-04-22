Arizona Legislature OKs abortion ban for genetic issues

Thursday's party-line votes send Senate Bill 1457 to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, an abortion opponent who has never vetoed a piece of anti-abortion legislation.

PHOENIX — Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature have approved a sweeping anti-abortion bill banning the procedure if the woman seeks it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

The measure has a host of other provisions championed by anti-abortion groups, including a requirement that fetal remains be buried or cremated and conferring civil rights on a fetus.

Democrats universally opposed the bill and called it an attack on women's reproductive rights.

After GOP Rep. Regina Cobb had said she could not back the bill because it made no provision for a woman carrying a fetus that could not survive because of a birth defect, the bill was amended and passed in the House.

The original bill was also amended after concerns of a lone GOP senator, Sen. Tyler Pace said he could not support the bill, even though he opposes abortion after he voiced concerns about juries having to make medical choices about physicians’ decisions.

Senate Bill 1457 contains several provisions, including one that grants all civil rights to unborn children.