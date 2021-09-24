Arizona leaders react to Senate's audit findings

Elected officials have begun to make statements about the Arizona Senate's audit findings.

PHOENIX — As details about the Republican-led review into Maricopa County's 2020 election results begin trickling in, Arizona's elected leaders have begun to offer their thoughts on the months-long audit.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and her audit team will be presenting their final findings Friday afternoon but some details about their report have already been made public.

Drafts of the audit report show hand count results did not differ from the canvass that was certified shortly after November's election, which showed President Joe Biden as the winner in Maricopa County.

Many elected officials said the audit drafts simply show what most Arizonans have already known for months: Biden won.

Democratic U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema said it's been "deeply troubling" to see state leaders waste time and money sowing doubt in Arizona's election results.

"Those of us who are trusted with elected office are, first and foremost, public servants. We serve our constituents - we do not seek to substitute our personal ambitions for the will of the American people,” Sinema said.

Statement on conclusion of Arizona 'audit'

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, declined to comment on the audit until after his office reviews its findings. He promised to take "necessary actions that are supported by the evidence."

Brnovich highlighted how his office "consistently supported the Senate’s authority to conduct the audit."

The attorney general notably helped the Senate's audit team in getting Maricopa County to comply with subpoenas to release computer routers. Brnovich threatened to withhold the county's state-share revenue if it didn't provide access to the requested materials.

Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers, a Republican, said he expected the audit team to keep accusing the county of stonewalling their inquiry. But he emphasized how the audit's draft reports still confirm the county's original ballot counts.

"This means the tabulation equipment counted the ballots as they were designed to do, and the results reflect the will of the voters," Sellers said. "That should be the end of the story. Everything else is just noise."

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who's running for governor, attacked the Senate's contractor, Cyber Ninjas, for conducting a months-long review that ended up showing the same results.

"The Cyber Ninjas embarrassed Arizona for months, violated voters' trust, refused transparency, and stuck AZ taxpayers with a multi-million dollar bill," Hobbs said on Thursday.

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo, a Democrat, called out Senator Fann to bring an end to the "sham fraudit" and take responsibility for sowing doubt in Arizona's elections.

time to end the scam and sham fraudit. The partisan BIG LIE has been proven that it is a LIE. The @AZSenateGOP need to own the distrust they perpetuated in our elections and our Democracy.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican who has previously criticized the audit, responded to the initial findings by posting a playful tweet that parodies a famous photo of President Harry Truman.

Even though I didn't vote for him… Newsflash: Biden won.