We asked Arizona lawmakers about who won the 2020 presidential election. Here are their answers.

Arizona voters elected President-elect Joe Biden with a lead of 10,457 votes over President Donald Trump.

PHOENIX — It has been one month since voters cast a record-breaking number of ballots to elect a president and other lawmakers on Election Day.

Voters in Arizona elected President-elect Joe Biden to the top race on the state's ballot, with a lead of 10,457 votes over President Donald Trump.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified the election results earlier this week.

In order to see where Arizona's representatives stand on the election, 12 News asked them three questions: Who won the 2020 presidential election, whether they support or oppose Trump's continuing efforts to claim victory and whether they will accept Biden as the legitimately elected president.

Biden is set to take the presidency when Trump's term is up in January after the former vice president captured 306 total electoral votes, including Arizona's 11.

But Trump's campaign has frantically worked in the courts to find faults with the election and has come no closer to reversing any results in a month. Trump's claims have not been substantiated.

Arizona Speaker of the House, Rusty Bowers, said in a statement, "As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election. I voted for President Trump and worked hard to reelect him. But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”

Here are their answers, or lack thereof.

U.S. Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D, AZ-01)

1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?

A. Vice President Biden.

2. Do you support or oppose President Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory?

A. "Hardworking election officials in Arizona and across our nation worked under immense pressure to count each and every vote. Baseless claims of voter fraud are dangerous and those who elevate them should be ashamed."

3. If Joe Biden wins a majority of the electoral college, will you accept him as the legitimately elected President?

A. Yes.

U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D, AZ-02)

1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?

A. "Without a doubt, Joe Biden won this election. He won the popular vote and the Electoral College votes needed to make him the next President."

2. Do you support or oppose President Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory?

A. "President Trump’s efforts to claim victory have been futile. Counting the votes and following through with the election process should not be a partisan issue. After all, voting, counting, and the whole electoral process is the essence of our democratic republic. This year, we saw a sharp increase in turnout from both parties amid a pandemic in which large swaths of the population voted by mail. We have yet to see evidence of fraud in Arizona, and we have been using this system reliably for years. Our election is certified, and other states’ elections will likely be certified soon as well (if they haven’t been already). The Trump Administration should step back and allow election officials and state leaders to do their job instead of spreading baseless conspiracy theories and lying to the American people. His attempt to discredit our election system just because it didn’t come out in his favor is a dangerous precedent to set."

3. If Joe Biden wins a majority of the electoral college, will you accept him as the legitimately elected President?

A."Yes, I have accepted Joe Biden as President-elect. I am looking forward to working with him and his administration."

U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D, AZ-03)

1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?

A. Joe Biden

2. Do you support or oppose President Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory?

A. Oppose



3. If Joe Biden wins a majority of the electoral college, will you accept him as the legitimately elected President?

A. Yes

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R, AZ-04)

1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?

A. Donald Trump

2. Do you support or oppose President Trump’s continuing efforts to claim victory?

A. Support 100%

3. If Joe Biden wins a majority of the electoral college, will you accept him as the legitimately elected President?

A. "No, never. Too much evidence of fraud."

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D, AZ-07)

1. Who won the 2020 presidential election?

A: Biden

2. Do you support or oppose President Trump's continuing efforts to claim victory?

B. Oppose

3. If Joe Biden wins a majority of the electoral college, will you accept him as the legitimately elected President?

A: Yes