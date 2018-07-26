LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — State Rep. Paul Mosley has apologized for his use of legislative immunity to get out of speeding tickets.

Today's News-Herald reports Mosley apologized Monday during a forum in Lake Havasu City.

Mosley, a Republican who represents Lake Havasu City, says he will sponsor the bill to get rid of legislative immunity.

Gov. Doug Ducey says he wants lawmakers to act early in 2019 to put a referendum on the ballot.

Ducey signed an executive order directing state troopers to cite lawmakers if they break traffic laws despite the constitutional provision.

Mosley told a deputy who pulled him over that last March he had previously driven at 120 mph.

According to a sheriff's report, Mosley said that he shouldn't be cited because of legislative immunity.

