Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announces candidacy for state governor

"I’m running for Governor to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans -- just like I’ve done my whole career," Hobbs said in a tweet.

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Arizona's Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced that she is running for state governor in 2022.

"I’m running for Governor to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans -- just like I’ve done my whole career," Hobbs said in a tweet announcing her campaign.

Her announcement video listed multiple points of her campaign's focus including:

"Rebuild our economy after COVID stronger than before"

"Make life-saving investments in health care"

"Invest in our schools, our teachers, and the next generation of Arizona's leaders"

"Ensure your race, gender, or zip code do not dictate your destiny"

Hobbs has served as Arizona's Secretary of State since January 2019.

"Protecting survivors of domestic abuse, ending the backlog of untested rape kits, expanding Medicaid, protecting our seniors, and tackling the opioid epidemic head-on" are listed in her announcement video as career-high points for Hobbs during her time in the state legislature from 2010 to 2018.

The biography of Hobbs on the state's Secretary of State website says she has a Bachelor of Social Work from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Social Work from Arizona State University.

The site also says she has been a professional social worker since 1992 and, prior to being elected to the legislature, she was working in the areas of domestic violence, behavioral health, and homelessness.

Hobbs, the state's top elections officer, has majorly been in the spotlight for the past few months as a critic of the Arizona Senate GOP's hand recount of Maricopa County's 2020 election ballots.

She has also received law-enforcement protection twice in the past six months due to death threats she received.

Most recently, she sent a letter urging the Republicans overseeing the election audit to run the recount in compliance with state laws and regulations.

“I’m not sure what compelled you to oversee this audit,” Hobbs said. “But I’d like to assume you took this role with the best of intentions. It is those intentions I appeal to now: either do it right, or don’t do it at all."

I’m running for Governor to deliver transparency, accountability, and results for Arizonans -- just like I’ve done my whole career.



Join me: https://t.co/LM2sCDVynA pic.twitter.com/5y3QtFvYAk — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) June 2, 2021

Arizona Politics