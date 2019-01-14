PHOENIX — That’s one less joke about Arizona for TV wiseguys and social media snarks.

Ten years after a humiliating fire sale to raise cash in the depths of the Great Recession, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday Arizona is buying back its State Capitol.

“When I stood here four years ago, we faced a $1 billion deficit. It’s not by accident that today, we’ve got a $1 billion surplus," said Ducey. "And breaking news: somebody call The Daily Show -- we even own this building again.”

Ducey said the move will save the state more than $100 million over the next 10 years.

In addition to the State Capitol, Arizona will regain ownership of the Executive Tower; the School of the Deaf and Blind; the Fair Grounds; the Library & Archives; and the Supreme Court.

In 2009, facing a $3 billion hole in the budget, then-Gov. Jan Brewer and the Legislature sold the entire Capitol complex -- including the governor’s office -- in a deal that brought in $1.4 billion in new revenue.

Arizona paid rent on the properties since then.

And the state has been the butt of insults and jokes for a decade. “A monument to governmental incompetence” really stung.

Brewer tried to buy the Capitol out of hock in 2012, as a gift to Arizona on the 100th anniversary of statehood, but lawmakers didn’t bite.

Brewer was in the front row of the Arizona House of Representatives as Ducey made the announcement during his state of the state address.

Flush with a budget surplus of $1 billion -- unthinkable a decade ago -- Ducey has the cash to close the books on a sad chapter in state history.

Under terms of the sale-leaseback, this is the first year Arizona has the option to buy back the Capitol, according to legislative sources.