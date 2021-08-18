Arizona initiative would require ID with mail ballots

Voting-rights advocates say imposing new requirements on those voters is inevitably going to lead some votes to be left uncounted.

PHOENIX — Conservative groups and Republican lawmakers say they will ask Arizona voters to approve a voter-identification requirement for mail-in ballots.

The initiative proposed Tuesday could create a significant new voting requirement in a crucial battleground state. The measure is the latest GOP effort to impose new voting restrictions following Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he lost the 2020 presidential race because of fraud.

Supporters say it's important to ensure the integrity of the vote at a time when it's in doubt.

Voting-rights advocates say imposing new requirements on those voters is inevitably going to lead some votes to be left uncounted.

