PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona House have rammed through a contentious proposal that would ban transgender student-athletes from participating on the team that aligns with their gender identity.

Minority Democrats were unified in opposition, saying it unfairly targeted transgender girls.

The proposal from Republican Rep. Nancy Barto passed on a 31-29 party-line vote Tuesday and now moves to the GOP-controlled Senate.

Hours of debate laid bare deep philosophical differences between the parties over transgender rights and the rights of athletes to engage in sports.

The Arizona measure is one of several making their way through GOP-controlled state legislatures this year backed by the Scottsdale-based Alliance Defending Freedom.

