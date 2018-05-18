Arizona House Democrats sent a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey Friday requesting a special session to address school gun violence, hours after a gunman opened fire at a Texas high school killing 10.

"This morning you offered prayers for the Santa Fe community. Governor, prayers are not

enough," the letter reads.

In the letter, Arizona's Democratic leaders say Ducey "promised to lead." But statewide school safety reforms in the wake of the March for Our Live movement, including arming school staff and paying for campus officers, have all failed.

The letter said Ducey's plan took "none of the suggestions from our [Democratic] caucus or the students."

What's left, the letter reads, is Ducey's plan which has been "watered down by the powerful gun lobby to the point of counter productivity."

"And even then," the letter said, "it was shelved before the legislature adjourned for the year."

House Democrats said it was time for "political courage," adding Ducey's approach "this time" needs to be "bipartisan and inclusive."

"The failure to act after the Tucson shooting in 2011 was a travesty for our state. We have new leaders now," Democratic leaders wrote. "Let's work together now before something catastrophic happens again in Arizona. Our kids deserve to be safe at school. Our constituents deserve to be safe in public places."

Ducey's office responded to the letter saying the governor "joins all Arizonans in praying for the victims and community in Texas."

The statement said:

Passing the Safe Arizona Schools Plan remains one of the governor's top priorities. This plan was released in March and developed with parents, students, teachers, law enforcement and mental health experts at the table. It's disappointing that this plan was not passed by the Legislature, but the governor is committed to fighting for the common-sense reforms included in this comprehensive package. He encourages Republicans and Democrats to put politics aside and join in support. This is not a partisan issue.

The statement from Ducey's office did not give a clear answer to the request for a special session.

