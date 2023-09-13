Arizona governor to travel to Taiwan, South Korea

Gov. Hobbs will meet with dignitaries and business leaders with the hope to “create jobs.”



PHOENIX — Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will travel to Taiwan and South Korea from Sept. 15 to the 22 to meet with dignitaries and business leaders, officials said.

Hobbs will be joined by Arizona Commerce Authority President Sandra Watson. According to a release from the governor's office, Hobbs is focusing on creating jobs and attracting investments.

“With this trip, we will continue to strengthen our ties with critical partners and attract investments to create good-paying jobs right here in Arizona,” Hobbs said. “I look forward to developing these relationships and showcasing Arizona’s world-class workforce and dynamic economy.”

The release states Hobbs will continue building Arizona’s reputation as a “center for advanced manufacturing and the clean energy economy” while she is in Taiwan and South Korea.

“Taiwan and the Republic of Korea represent some of Arizona’s most important trading partners and growing sources of international investment and collaboration,” said Watson. “This economic delegation promises to further ties between us, leading to more jobs and investment in Arizona.”

