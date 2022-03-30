Governor Ducey signs two bills limiting transgender rights

One bill bans gender-affirming surgery for transgender youth. The other bans transgender girls from participating in girls' sports.

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey has signed two controversial bills into law centered around transgender youth and transgender athletes.

The first is Senate Bill 1138 which bans gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors even with parental approval.

“I was eager to get back and sign very good policy," Gov. Ducey said.

The ACLU of Arizona is already vowing a legal challenge to S.B. 1138.

“I no longer have the right to make medical decisions for my child on surgical matters," said Tami Staas, the executive director of the Arizona Trans Youth and Parent Organization.

Staas' fight for trans rights started about ten years ago when her son, who is now 24, came out as transgender.

“I don't understand why the state has any business in this. It is none of their business," Staas said.

The second bill impacting the transgender community is Senate Bill 1165. It makes Arizona the fifth state this year to ban transgender girls from participating in girls' and women's sports.

The governor calls it common-sense legislation.

“The bill on sports is about fairness. It’s about fairness pure and simple and it’s also about protecting girl’s sports and protecting female sports," Ducey said.

So how many athletes will this impact?

Staas said only 16 students who identify as transgender over the past decade have applied to play sports in Arizona.

Critics say this wasn't an issue to begin with and did not need legislation.

“Why are we making state law for less than 16 children when a policy that's effective already exists?” Staas said.

Phoenix Pride issued a statement condemning both bills and warning of potentially life-threatening impacts. Their statement read in part:

“The blood of transgender kids who turn to self-harm because our state government sees fit to tell them that they cannot live as they are is now on Governor Ducey’s hands.”

In recent weeks, similar transgender sports bans were vetoed by Republican governors in Utah and Indiana. Utah's governor explained his veto in a letter saying, "Acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly."

Utah's legislature later overrode the veto.

"This is something we all have great concern for and great empathy for those situations and I think Arizona has handled this in the most responsible way possible," Ducey said.

On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., parents of transgender youth along with Superintendent Kathy Hoffman will be holding a press conference at the Capitol to address these policies.

