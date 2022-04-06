Ducey signs bill allowing on-site counting of early ballots

Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday signed a bill authorizing county election officials to count mail ballots on-site.

PHOENIX — Arizona voters may be able to have their mail ballots counted on-site if they bring them to a polling place in future elections.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday signed a bill authorizing county election officials to count mail ballots on-site, but no counties will be required to allow it.

Anyone wanting to put their mail ballot into a tabulator and watch it be counted will have to show identification as if they were voting in person.

Those who prefer to skip the line, drop off their ballot and leave can continue to do so.

