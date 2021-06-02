Who's who in Arizona's 2022 governor race

A lot of announcements have already been made, and more are expected to drop as the election inches closer.

ARIZONA, USA — Multiple people on both sides of the aisle have already announced their candidacy for Arizona's governor election in 2022.

Here's a rundown of who has thrown their hats into the race:

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D)

The state's secretary of state made the announcement that she is running for state governor on June 2.

Hobbs, the state's top elections officer, has majorly been in the spotlight for the past few months as a critic of the Arizona Senate GOP's hand recount of Maricopa County's 2020 election ballots.

She has also received law-enforcement protection twice in the past six months due to death threats she received.

"Protecting survivors of domestic abuse, ending the backlog of untested rape kits, expanding Medicaid, protecting our seniors, and tackling the opioid epidemic head-on" are listed in her announcement video as career-high points for Hobbs during her time in the state legislature from 2010 to 2018.

The biography of Hobbs on the state's secretary of state website says she has a Bachelor of Social Work from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Social Work from Arizona State University.

The site also says she has been a professional social worker since 1992 and, prior to being elected to the legislature, she was working in the areas of domestic violence, behavioral health, and homelessness.

Former Phoenix news anchor Kari Lake (R)

The former longtime TV news anchor announced her candidacy on June 1.

Lake officially filed a "statement of interest" to run in the Republican primary for Arizona governor. The statement of interest is a precursor to formally declaring a run for public office and usually results in candidacy.

A video released Tuesday features Lake describing why she left Fox 10 News. Lake says she became disillusioned with what she describes as an increasingly left-wing bias in the news media and she was particularly frustrated with the way her TV station covered the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake has been a lightning rod for criticism over the years for comments she’s made on social media, specifically for endorsing or retweeting debunked conspiracy theories.

Board of Regents member Karron Taylor Robson (R)

Arizona Board of Regents member Karrin Taylor Robson announced her campaign for governor on May 18.

Robson has been on the board, which oversees Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University, since June 2017.

She is also the secretary of the board, chair of the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee, and member of the Audit Committee and Academic Affairs and Educational Attainment Committee, according to her bio on the board's website.

"I'm going to spend the next few months visiting your community and hearing from you about how we can stand together and fight the radical Biden-Harris agenda," Robson said in her announcement video.

State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R)

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her campaign for governor on May 17.

The former state senator made it clear she is a Trump Republican during her announcement, advocating for business growth and border security. Yee also praises Trump in the video and condemns what she calls “the corrupt press.”

Since the election, Yee remains the highest-ranking state official not to publicly accept the presidential election’s outcome. For six months, Yee has declined to respond to interviews on-camera or in writing about the election.

Yee has served as the state's treasurer since 2018 and served as the state's senate majority leader from 2017 to 2019. Yee is the first Asian American elected to a statewide office in Arizona’s history and the first Chinese American Republican woman to win a major statewide office in the history of the United States.

She is currently the leader of both the Arizona Board of Investment and State Loan Commission and the state's Financial Literacy Task Force. Yee is also a member of the State Land Selection Board.

Former Nogales Mayor Marco López Jr. (D)

Marco López Jr. was the first major candidate to join the race for Arizona governor on March 17.

Elected mayor of the city of Nogales at age 22, Lopez Jr. went on to serve former Gov. Janet Napolitano and in a top role for President Barack Obama's administration.

He says his campaign will focus on education, health care, and manufacturing jobs.

