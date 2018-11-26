Gov. Doug Ducey's right-hand man Kirk Adams will leave the governor's office later this month.

In a release from Ducey's office, Adams said he is "looking forward to new opportunities outside of state government."

Adams, who has served as chief of staff since Ducey took office, will remain in his current post until Dec. 14.

Ducey has not announced who will take over Adams' position.

Adams previously served in Arizona's state legislature, and he lost to Matt Salmon in the 2012 Republican primary for Arizona District 5.

Adams' name came up as a possible replacement when Sen. John McCain died in August. That seat eventually went to Sen. Jon Kyl, who agreed only to serve through the end of this legislative session, which runs into January.