Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Republican lawmakers have pulled a contentious proposal to enshrine a ban on so-called sanctuary cities in the state constitution.

The decision announced late Thursday comes on the eve of a House hearing on the proposal the Republican governor asked lawmakers to send to voters.

A Senate hearing last week erupted in shouting and resulted in the removal of activists who called the proposal racist.

Republican leaders of the House and Senate and the governor's spokesman issued similar statements on the decision, saying sanctuary cities remain illegal in Arizona and they will stay vigilant to keep the policies out of the state.

