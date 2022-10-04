Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward pleaded the Fifth to Jan. 6 panel

Kelli Ward, who previously filed lawsuits to nullify Arizona's 2020 presidential election results, pleaded the Fifth before the Jan. 6 select committee.

PHOENIX — Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid answering questions during a Jan. 6 select committee deposition, a lawyer for the panel said on Tuesday.

News outlet Politico reported that a subpoena from the select committee instructed Ward to appear on Mar. 8, 2022, but it was not clear when Ward's deposition took place.

“Dr. Ward was deposed by the select committee, and she declined to answer on every substantive question and asserted her rights under the Fifth Amendment,” select committee attorney Eric Columbus said during a court hearing before Arizona-based U.S. District Court Judge Diane Humetewa.

An attorney from Ward's team declined to comment.

Ward recently sued to the panel prevent her phone records from being obtained by the committee, but Humetewa rejected her motion.

Arizona Politics