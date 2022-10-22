Photos emerge that appear to show an Arizona GOP candidate in blackface

Mary Ann Mendoza, who is running for the AZ House of Representatives, apparently wore multiple costumes depicting blackface in the photographs.

PHOENIX — New photographs have emerged that appear to show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona's 9th Legislative District, wearing blackface and brownface as part of two separate costumes.

Mendoza attracted attention back in 2020 for retweeting a series of anti-Semitic messages that resulted in her being pulled from the list of speakers at the Republican National Convention.

Now, two photos posted earlier this week appear to show Mendoza wearing blackface and an apron that reads "Aunt Jemima."

A third photograph appears to show Mendoza in brownface for a costume depicting a stereotypical representation of the Native American historical figure, Pocahontas.

The photographs were initially posted to Twitter by a user who said that they were of Mary Ann Mendoza. It's not clear when those photos were taken or who took them.

@CNNPolitics This is Mary Ann Mendoza. She is running for election in Arizona. She is running for the Arizona House of Representatives for District 9. pic.twitter.com/nnzZOLQPmy — Tyler Thomas (@Tylerhereforfun) October 17, 2022

The photographs were initially reported on by the Copper Courier. Democratic candidates Seth Blattman and Lorena Austin released a joint statement condemning the photographs. The statement read in part:

"If these photos are what they appear to be, Ms. Mendoza should withdraw her candidacy and we are calling on her running mate, Kathy Pearce, to condemn this behavior and agree it disqualifies Ms. Mendoza from public office."

12News reached out to Mendoza for comment but did not receive a response prior to publication.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with new information.

