Democrats across Arizona will cautiously gather at polling locations across the state on Tuesday, sanitizer in hand, to vote for their preferred candidate in the state's presidential primary election.

The ballot will be full of recognizable names of candidates who have long since dropped out of the race, but only three remain: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard.

The long road to Tuesday, just eight months out from the presidential election, has essentially boiled down to two candidates: Biden and Sanders.

Biden and Sanders faced off on Sunday, in one last televised debate before the primary election.

The debate was originally set to be held in Phoenix, but was changed to Washington, D.C. without an audience due to the spread of the coronavirus.

But voters across Arizona will continue to feel the deadly virus' influence on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said counties throughout the state will allow curbside voting for those who need it.

Facilities will be fully cleaned and disinfected where voting takes place. And staff will advise people to avoid crowds on Election Day unless they are voting.

There will be 151 open polling locations for voters. Any registered Democrat can vote at any polling location.

The polls are expected to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The earliest results should be reported by state election officials by 8 p.m.

