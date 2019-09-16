PHOENIX —

Arizona’s Supreme Court could issue a landmark decision Monday morning.

Does a six-year-old City of Phoenix ordinance barring discrimination against people in the LGBT community trample on a business owner’s right to refuse service based on the owner’s religious beliefs?

The high court will reveal its decision at 10 a.m. Monday in Brush & Nib Studio v City of Phoenix. It comes eight months after the court heard the case, an unusually long wait for a ruling.

The decision could break new ground. The U.S. Supreme Court has yet to directly address whether LGBT civil rights laws should allow a carve-out for a business owner's religious beliefs.

Back story: The owner of the Brush & Nib studio, Joanna Duka and Breanna Koski, sell custom and off-the-shelf stationery and other paper goods for weddings and other special occasions.

They argue that the ordinance violates their religious and artistic freedom by forcing them to create wedding invitations for same-sex couples.

Briefs filed in the case revealed the business owners sued the City of Phoenix without ever having been the target of a complaint under the city’s LGBT rights ordinance.

Testimony by Duka showed that Alliance Defending Freedom, the Scottsdale-based advocates for religious freedom representing Brush & Nib, wrote the company’s operating agreement before filing the lawsuit against Phoenix.

The seven-page agreement declared that Brush & Nib “is owned solely by Christian artists who operate this entity as an extension of and in accordance with their artistic and religious beliefs.” The agreement goes on to elaborate on Duka and Koski’s religious beliefs.

Lower court ruling: The Arizona Court of Appeals rejected the Brush & Nib owners’ claim that the Phoenix ordinance violates their religious freedom. The court ruled that ordinance regulates their conduct, not their beliefs.

No Montgomery: Former Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, who was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court two weeks ago, had no role in deciding the case. Montgomery has opposed certain LGBT rights.

The Ducey Court: Four of the seven justices deciding the case were appointed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.