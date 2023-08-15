'I won't do anything illegal for you': Georgia indictment of Trump has deep connections to Arizona

12News political reporter Brahm Resnik breaks down the connections that Arizona has to the most recent indictment of Donald Trump.

ARIZONA, USA — It may be on the other side of the country from us, but the recent sweeping criminal indictment of Donald Trump in Georgia has deep ties to Arizona.

Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday for scheming to overturn his loss in the state's 2020 general election. Arizona faced a similar push to decertify election results with a phony elector scheme. The Georgia indictment brings to light new info on fake electors in Arizona, and more details on other events in the state.

12News political reporter Brahm Resnik broke down the connections:

LOCAL ANGLE Arizona plays a prominent supporting role in the sweeping Georgia indictment of Donald Trump. Key takeaway: Charges present new info on fake electors, more detail on other events.🧵 pic.twitter.com/UYcczJdeZT — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

Fulton Co DA Willis & Special Counsel Smith rely on testimony from former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers: "I would not break my oath." pic.twitter.com/LKySfROK1Y — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

Trump, Giuliani & Ellis actions at Nov. 30, 2020, meeting at downtown PHX Hyatt "were overt acts in furtherance of conspiracy." Ducey & Hobbs certified presidential election same day. Finchem got stuck w $15,500 Hyatt bill. pic.twitter.com/pGknk0qEhl — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

On or about the next day, Giuliani made "false statements concerning fraud" to GOP Leg leaders, Bowers & Fann, & others. Fann would authorize 2020 "audit" a month later. pic.twitter.com/e65bo5bdty — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

The fake electors narrative: "State-specific instructions" for Trump presidential elector nominees (who by that point had lost). pic.twitter.com/aVmaX8kgRV — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

Indictment: Author of fake-elector memo emailed documents to @AZGOP executive director Greg Safsten for "purpose of casting electoral votes" for Trump. pic.twitter.com/45vbDVuTeg — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

Indictment: "I need a tracker for the electors": Spread sheet had names, numbers and check list for fake electors. pic.twitter.com/ILdLAwnl5t — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

"Do you really not know how you got a call": Perhaps the indictment has jogged GOP Sen. Jake Hoffman's memory about how he knew he should show up for meeting of Arizona's fake electors. pic.twitter.com/RBTcgkUDqZ — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

This is out of order, but more on Chesebro's alleged work of fake elector scheme. pic.twitter.com/0prwpb5dFO — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

"I won't do anything illegal for you": Bowers snubs Trump - again - around Christmas. pic.twitter.com/lGv2WDCymh — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

Indictment: John Eastman took a crack at Bowers days before Congress' certification of electors. Same result as Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABlJV2Qwf7 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

Left wondering how many times Rusty Bowers had to say this. End of 🧵 pic.twitter.com/0e4cTbo32l — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 15, 2023

