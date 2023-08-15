'I won't do anything illegal for you': Georgia indictment of Trump has deep connections to Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — It may be on the other side of the country from us, but the recent sweeping criminal indictment of Donald Trump in Georgia has deep ties to Arizona.
Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday for scheming to overturn his loss in the state's 2020 general election. Arizona faced a similar push to decertify election results with a phony elector scheme. The Georgia indictment brings to light new info on fake electors in Arizona, and more details on other events in the state.
12News political reporter Brahm Resnik broke down the connections:
>> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app
Arizona Politics
Get the latest Arizona political news on our 12News YouTube playlist here.
Watch 12News+ for free
You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!
The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.
Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."
Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.