WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday afternoon that the House will be launching a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump over allegations that he pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's family.

Pelosi said the president's acts have "seriously violated the constitution."

"The president must be held accountable, no one is above the law," Pelosi said.

Democrats are demanding information about whether Trump improperly pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden and his son, partly by withholding foreign aid. Trump insists he did nothing wrong and said he will release an unredacted transcript of a call with Ukraine's leader on Wednesday.

Trump is alleged to have pressured the government of Ukraine to look into former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the front-runners for the Democratic nomination.

Arizona politicians respond

Team 12's Brahm Resnik gathered responses from all 11 Arizona congressional members and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly.

Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton called for moving forward with the impeachment process saying, "the mountain of credible evidence that the President has engaged in impeachable conduct continues to grow."

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) and Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick also said in statements they are in favor of the impeachment.

"No president in the history of our country has ever been subject to as many credible allegations of illegal conduct as Donald Trump," Gallego said in a statement.

Arizona Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D) did not mention impeachment, but discusses the allegation that the acting Director of National Intelligence is withholding from Congress a whistleblower complaint.

"If the administration does not cooperate with Congress on the investigation of a shocking abuse of power, then further action is warranted," O'Halleran said in a statement.

Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D) also focused on the whistleblower complaint: "Congress must be given complete access to the whistleblower's report and transcript as required by law."

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs (R) says he opposes impeachment inquiry into the president.

"In running down the path of impeachment, Democrats are dividing the country in a way that will take a generation to overcome," Biggs said in a statement.

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva (D) is in support of impeachment.

Arizona U.S. Sen. Martha McSally weighed in on the announcement saying Democrats "have gone off the cliff on the hard left, following their leaders..."

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly (D) did not mention the word impeachment but said, "Congress should have access to all of the information they need to conduct a full investigation."

Arizona Rep. David Schweikert (R) said, "The left’s fixation on the President has blinded them from accomplishing work that is necessary for country."

Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko (R) responded to the inquiry calling it "baseless."

"For three years, Democrats have been obsessed with taking down President Donald Trump," Lesko said in a statement.

Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (R) said, "Democrats know they can't beat Donald Trump in an election, so they are resorting to means of removing him from office instead."

Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Tuesday it will call for Congress to impeach Trump if the administration does not cooperate fully with all ongoing House investigations and subpoenas. Biden will speak this afternoon from his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

