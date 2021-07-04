x
Arizona attorney general says Pima County can enforce mask mandate

The developments came as Arizona’s daily rate of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to creep upward.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich speaks at a Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, news conference in Phoenix where he announced consumer fraud lawsuits against e-cigarette makers Juul Labs and Eonsmoke. The Republican said both firms used deceptive marketing of flavored products with high nicotine content to hook young people. Juul has suspended most marketing and flavors and says it is working with state prosecutors to discourage youth vaping. Eonsmoke didn't immediately comment. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)

TUCSON, Ariz. — A new opinion from Arizona's attorney general says Pima County can continue to enforce its face-mask mandates to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in spite of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's order blocking those local rules.

Tuesday's opinion from Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office says the governor could order the state health department to issue rules barring local mandates.

Or he could ignore the opinion and try to enforce his executive order on his own. 

The developments came as Arizona’s daily rate of additional confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to creep upward while the daily rate of related deaths is down.

