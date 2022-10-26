Attorney General's office pushes to stay hands-off with challenges to new law that limits filming police

In an answer to the ACLU's challenging of the law, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said that he's seeking nominal defendant status.

PHOENIX — Recently, it seemed that a new law restricting the public's ability to film police was dead in the water. However, a response from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich may prolong the legal process that would have ended the controversial law.

After a challenge from several news media organizations and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a federal judge blocked the law from taking effect in September.

That law made it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet (2.5 meters) or closer if the officer told the person to stop. It was introduced amid growing pressure for more transparency from law enforcement organizations.

U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi issued a preliminary injunction that stopped the law from taking effect, and several members of Arizona's Republican leadership said they wouldn't try to defend it.

The defendants in the case, including Brnovich, had until Monday to answer or the case would default, and the law would likely be permanently blocked on First Amendment grounds.

Late Monday afternoon, Brnovich provided a response. However, it's not one that moves the case in any particular direction.

In his response, Brnovich asserted that he was not a proper defendant in the suit, and sought nominal defendant status: in essence asking that he defend the case in name only. Nominal defendant status would mean that he was joined to the suit only by a technicality.

Still, the fact that he responded means that the case won't be going to a default judgment. But where it goes from here? That's not entirely clear yet.

It remains to be seen how Judge Tuchi and the ACLU will respond.



The Attorney General's office hasn't responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

