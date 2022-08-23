Few remaining abortion clinics in limbo as Arizona court decides legality

A Pima County court case will settle abortion rights across Arizona.

PHOENIX — In many ways, Dr. Deshawn Taylor's life has not changed. In other ways, her entire career may have to adjust in a moment.

Taylor still shows up to work at Desert Star Family clinic as she has for the last decade. She still needs to jump through the hoops required of an abortion provider.

However, whether or not she can perform abortion procedures may change in less than a month.

Currently, a case in Pima County will decide whether or not to lift an injunction on Arizona's territorial era abortion ban. If the court does so, all abortions would be banned except in cases to save the mother's life.

"The buck stops here. And I'm going to provide this care for people,” Taylor said.

In the months since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Taylor said she has been short-staffed. Hiring has become difficult because her business may change depending on a court's ruling.

“I've been preparing for an Arizona where abortion is illegal," she said.

In the meantime, Taylor is still seeing patients. She says the numbers are about half of what they used to be but that is all she can handle.

Long-term, Taylor is working on how to stay open and keep her practice running.

"We need to be preparing for harm reduction, mitigation of these things," Taylor explained. "It's something I had to make peace with. I'm going to help people however I can."

The ruling from Pima County won't come before Sept. 19. So, for the next month, while waiting on an uncertain future, Dr. Taylor will keep working in the present.

“From a concrete standpoint, we have a month to help people, and I'm going to do whatever we can to serve people,” Taylor said.

