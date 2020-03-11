LIVE UPDATES: Arizona voters to cast ballots on Election Day

You can find all the latest updates on Election Day 2020 in Arizona right here.

PHOENIX — Election Day is finally here, leaving voters across Arizona with one final day to have their voices heard in the 2020 election.

Polls across Arizona open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Results will start to be released at 8 p.m. You can find all the results at 12News.com/Elections.

But many people in Arizona have already voted: Voters have been able to cast a ballot in the election since Oct. 7, when early voting kicked off in the state.

A record-breaking amount of voters in Arizona have already cast their ballots, with more than 2.6 million people in the state voting as of Monday.

That number topped the state's entire vote in the 2016 election.

Arizona, a historically Republican state, has been leaning Democrat in both of the top races on the ballot: The presidential election and the U.S. Senate special election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was leading Republican President Donald Trump by six points, 49% to 43%, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Sunday.

Arizona polling averages at FiveThirtyEight.com showed Biden leading Trump by 3.4 points. Biden has maintained a lead for the last six months.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly has also been leading Republican incumbent Sen. Martha McSally in their special election.

According to a Morning Consult poll, Kelly was leading McSally, 48% to 44%, but the Monday poll was within the margin of error.

Here are the live updates from Election Day in Arizona:

10 p.m. Monday:

Arizona’s electoral college votes have been a safe bet for Republicans for most presidential elections over the past seven decades. But not in 2020.

Arizona is a swing state for the first time in memory and has been lavished with attention by President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats pin their hopes on Arizona’s changing demographics and the swing voters who split their tickets two years ago to elect a Republican governor and a Democrat to the U.S. Senate.

Trump and his allies made an aggressive push to hold a state that Trump won by 3.5 percentage points in 2016.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

5 p.m. Monday:

Republican Sen. Martha McSally and other GOP candidates barnstormed Arizona on Monday as they worked to get out their voters with their traditional election eve rallies.

Democrats, meanwhile, focused on digital messaging, phone banks and walking neighborhoods to motivate their backers to go to the polls.

Arizona Republicans are playing defense up and down Tuesday’s ballot as they try to beat back Democratic efforts to win not only the state’s presidential vote but a U.S. Senate seat, control of the state Legislature and the commission that regulates utilities.

Both sides think they're well-positioned for victories.