Arguments in lawsuit against Arizona's new abortion law scheduled for Wednesday

The Center for Reproductive Rights is taking the state to court on Wednesday in hopes of stopping Arizona's new abortion law from taking effect on Sept. 29.

Pro-choice advocates will be arguing against Arizona's abortion restrictions in court on Wednesday in an attempt to thwart the state's new laws from taking effect on Sept. 29.

The Center for Reproductive Rights is scheduled to deliver oral arguments in federal court this week to explain why the organization believes a state law passed earlier this year inhibits women from seeking an abortion.

In April, Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1457, which prohibits pregnant women from seeking an abortion solely because the fetus appears to have a genetic abnormality.

“There’s immeasurable value in every single life — regardless of genetic makeup,” Ducey said after signing the law. “We will continue to prioritize protecting life in our preborn children.”

In response to the law's passage, the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit in August to stop Arizona from enforcing its new rules.

The plaintiffs are arguing Arizona's law violates the constitutional rights of patients and medical providers by compelling women to disclose their reasoning to obtain an abortion.

"The ban’s reporting requirements further chill health care providers’ speech with patients and compel speech with law enforcement by requiring any counselor or medical or mental health professional to disclose known violations of the Reason Ban to law enforcement or suffer a fine of up to $10,000," the lawsuit states.

Under SB 1457, doctors who knowingly perform an abortion solely based on genetic abnormalities could also be charged with a class 6 felony.

The lawsuit is additionally challenging an element of SB 1457 known as the "personhood requirement," which subjects fetuses and embryos to some of the same lawful protections afforded to children.

Plaintiffs argue this provision could prohibit doctors from performing other procedures that could potentially endanger an embryo, such as hormone therapies or cancer screenings.

"It is unclear whether clinicians could be criminally prosecuted for endangerment or child abuse when they provide such care," the lawsuit states.

Oral arguments between the plaintiffs and defendants are expected to take place Wednesday at 2 p.m. before U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes.

