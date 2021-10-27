Appointments names for 3 vacant seats in Arizona House

The boards of supervisors in Maricopa and Pinal counties have selected three people to fill vacancies in the Arizona House of Representatives.

Architect Christian Solorio will fill a vacant seat from Legislative District 30 in west Phoenix and Glendale.

The supervisors chose Solorio to replace fellow Democrat Raquel Teran, who resigned from the House after being appointed to the Arizona Senate.

In Pinal County, supervisors picked Republicans Neal Carter to fill a House seat in District 8 and Teresa Martinez for District 11.

Carter is an attorney who works for a software firm and Martinez is an aide to U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar.

