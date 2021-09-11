AP source: House to vote on censuring Rep. Paul Gosar over video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online.
The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar and remove him from a committee for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword. That's according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Gosar issued a statement saying the video wasn’t meant to depict harm or violence, calling it instead “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.” Democratic lawmakers called the video “beyond the pale.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN reporters Gosar needed to be held accountable because his actions were an "insult" to the institution of Congress.
Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.
