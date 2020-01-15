PHOENIX — Democratic US Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona says she's taking time off to treat alcoholism after "serious" fall.

Kirkpatrick said on a statement that she "with physical therapy I will fully recover."

After she said she would be getting treatment to help with her alcohol dependence, she added:

"I'm finally seeking this help after struggling to do so in the past, and I am ready to admit that I,m like countless other Americans, suffer from this disease".

She said her hard work and determination have not been enough for her to "win the battle."

"Other than being a wife, mother and grandmother, the most important job in the world to me is representing my fellow Arizonans", she said.

She stated she expects to return to work stronger and healthier.

"During my absence, my congressional offices in Washington and Arizona will be fully operational," she added.