PHOENIX — Like many women in this day and age, Amy Schumer took to Instagram to announce she is pregnant — but she did it with a political twist.

It seems like the comedian knew the announcement would draw some attention and decided to take the opportunity to talk about the upcoming general election, giving an endorsement to Arizona democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema.

Decision 2018: Your guide to the midterm elections in Arizona

The expectant mother posted a photo to her Instagram of her and her husband Chris Fischer's faces on Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's bodies (who also recently announced they're pregnant) to tease to a special announcement on journalist's Jessica Yellin's Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @amyschumer on Oct 22, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

When Instagram users followed the path to Yellin's story they found an iPhone notes page filled with Schumer's recommendations for the Nov. 6 election. The "I Feel Pretty" star signed off the note with, "I'm pregnant- Amy Schumer."

Schumer casts her ballot in New York and most of her picks were for her state, but she also included her recommendations for some battleground states including, the Georgia and Florida governor races and the Texas and Arizona Senate races.

And in case people missed Yellin's story before it expired, Schumer posted it to her own Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @amyschumer on Oct 23, 2018 at 8:56am PDT

Schumer married chef Fischer in an intimate Malibu wedding in February. She has been very vocal about politics in her career. She and model Emily Ratajkowski made headlines earlier this month when they were arrested protesting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington.

RELATED: Amy Schumer supports Kaepernick, sits out Super Bowl ads

© 2018 KPNX